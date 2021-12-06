New Delhi, December 5: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important notice regarding recruitment for various NTPC graduate and under graduate posts. The notice has been released on the official website of the board at rrbcdg.gov.in. The official notification contains details about the result of CBT-1 as well as the scheduled for CBT-2 for the recruitment drive. Notably, CBT-1 was held from December 28, 2020 to July 31,2021 in seven phases. SNAP Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at snaptest.org.

According to the official notice, the results of Stage-1 of the Computer Based Test are scheduled to be published by January 15, 2022 on the official websites of the board, tentatively. The results are currently under process. The candidates who will get shortlisted in the CBT-1 will appear for Stage-2 of the Computer Based Test. The CBT-2 is tentatively scheduled to take place from February 14 to February 18, 2022. HPPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2021 Schedule Released, Exam From December 12; Candidates Can Downlaod Admit Card From hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The schedule for Stage -2 of Computer Based Test is subjected to the prevailing situations as well as the guidelines issued by the government amid coronavirus outbreak. The notice also cautioned the candidates to rely only on the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards for updates regarding the recruitment drive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2021 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).