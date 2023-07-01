New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Leading cement maker UltraTech's consolidated sales increased 19.64 per cent to 29.96 million tonne (MT) in the first quarter ended June 2023.

The company produced 25.04 MT of cement in the April-June quarter a year ago, Aditya Birla Group firm said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Also Read | UPSC IFS Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission Declares Indian Forest Service Final Exam Results at upsc.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scores.

Its total sales volume in the domestic market rose 19.87 per cent to 29.01 MT during the quarter under review. It was 24.20 MT in Q1 FY23.

Its grey cement production in the domestic market was 28.60 MT in the June quarter of FY24, a 20 per cent growth, while its white cement production was 0.41 MT, up 11 per cent.

Also Read | 2002 Gujarat Riots: Gujarat High Court Rejects Bail Plea of Activist Teesta Setalvad, Asks Her To Surrender Immediately.

UltraTech's overseas production, mainly grey cement, was 1.04 MT in Q1 FY24, up 10.63 per cent.

The company registered a "capacity utilisation of 90 per cent for the quarter," it added.

UltraTech has a consolidated capacity of 135.55 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of grey cement. It has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight bulk packaging terminals.

It is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)