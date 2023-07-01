Mumbai, July 1: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the UPSC IFS Final Exam Result 2022 today, July 1. The UPSC announced the UPSC IFS Final Exam Result at around 12 noon. Candidates who appeared for Indian Forest Service Examination 2022 can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in to check and download their exam results.

The UPSC IFS Final examination was held from November 20 to November 27, 2022. Following the final exam, the commission conducted the interviews for Personality Test in June 2023. In order to check the results, candidates can follow the below-given steps. Meanwhile here's the direct link to check the UPSC IFS Final Result 2022.

Steps To Check UPSC IFS Final Result 2022:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "UPSC IFS Final Result 2022" link

Next, a new PDF file will open

Candidates can check their UPSC IFS exam results in the PDF

Check the UPSC IFS Final Result 2022 thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

As per the UPSC IFS Final Result 2022, a total of 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different categories. On the other hand, the candidature of 12 candidates is provisional. Candidates must note that the appointments will be made in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency is expected to announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 soon. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in to check their results.

