Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man in his mid-40s was found in a creek near Gaimukh in Thane city on Monday, a civic official said.

The corpse was found close to the Visarjan ghat on Ghodbunder Road at 4:45pm, and it was retrieved from the creek by Kasarvadavli police and civic personnel, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Also Read | Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration Date for Assistant Teachers Posts Extended Till February 13, Apply Online at dee.assam.gov.in.

Kasarvadavli police is probing further, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)