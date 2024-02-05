Assam, February 5: The Director of Elementary Education of Assam extended the Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration date today, February 5. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Teacher posts can do so by visiting the official website of DEE, Assam at dee.assam.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the last date to submit the application form online for the post of Assistant Teachers in Lower Primary Schools is 10 pm on February 13. To apply for the Teacher posts, applicants must be permanent residents of Assam and must have qualified for the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET)/ Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). CBSE Board Exam 2024 Admit Card: Hall Ticket for Class 10th and 12th Board Examinations Released at cbse.gov.in, Know How To Download.

How to Apply for Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of DEE, Assam, at dee.assam.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Recruitment" link.

A new page will show the Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023 link.

Click on the link and register, and then log in to the account.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fees.

Click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

Besides, the Language I or the Language II of both ATET and CTET candidates should match the medium of instruction of the school to which the candidate is interested in applying. For more details, candidates can check the official website of DEE, Assam at dee.assam.gov.in. PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Notification Released for 1025 Specialist Officer Posts at pnbindia.in, Know How to Apply Online.

