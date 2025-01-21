Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) FMCG major Unilever on Tuesday agreed to establish two manufacturing units in Telangana following talks between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Hein Schumacher, CEO of Unilever, at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted Telangana's "extraordinary locational advantages" as a gateway and bridge to several southern states and other parts of the country, a state government release said.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

While Unilever operates multiple manufacturing sites in India, its presence in Telangana has thus far been minimal, the release added.

In response, Unilever's CEO announced plans to establish a palm oil facility and refining unit in Telangana.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

CM Revanth Reddy offered full support and proposed a suitable location in Kamareddy district for the facility, the release added.

The Unilever team also agreed to set up a new manufacturing unit for producing bottle caps.

"In a breakthrough, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convinced Hein Schumacher, CEO of Unilever, to set up two manufacturing units in Telangana," the release stated.

Separately, the Telangana government signed an MoU with Skyroot, a Hyderabad-based company in the space technology sector.

The MoU outlines plans for the firm to establish an integrated private rocket manufacturing, integration, and testing facility in Telangana.

The project will see Skyroot investing around Rs 500 crore, according to an official release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)