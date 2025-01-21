Mumbai, January 21: The Republic Day Parade, held annually on January 26, is one of India’s most prestigious events, celebrating the nation’s journey towards becoming a republic. The parade, which takes place in the heart of the capital, New Delhi, promises to be an extraordinary spectacle, highlighting the unity in diversity that defines the country. To be a part of this event, let's check ticket prices and how to book online and offline.

On January 26, 2025, the Republic Day Parade will take place at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi, where India’s military, cultural, and technological accomplishments will be showcased. The parade will begin at 10 am, highlighting the nation’s strength, progress, and diverse heritage. Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be the Chief Guest for this year’s Republic Day Parade.The Republic Day parade 2025 will begin at 10:30 a.m. on 26th January. Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

How To Book Republic Day Parade Tickets Offline

Tickets for the Republic Day celebrations can be purchased at designated counters located throughout the national capital, including Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan, and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, according to a circular from the Ministry of Defence. Republic Day Parade 2024: Know Theme, Ticket Price, When and Where to Watch, Live Stream and Other Details.

How To Book Republic Day Parade Tickets Online

To easily purchase tickets for the Republic Day celebrations, follow these steps:

Visit the official websites: https://aamantran.mod.gov.in/login or https://rashtraparv.mod.gov.in/.

Alternatively, download the Aamantran mobile app from the app store.

Open the app or website and click on "Book your ticket."

Enter your registered mobile number to proceed.

If your mobile number is not registered, click on "Register to Book Ticket" and follow the registration process.

After registering, log in and complete your ticket purchase.

Make the payment online to finalize your booking.

Republic Day Parade Tickets Price

The Republic Day Parade tickets for January 26, 2025, are available at varying prices. Reserved tickets are priced at INR 500, while unreserved tickets are offered in two categories: INR 100 and INR20. As per the press release, tickets will be available from January 2 to January 11, 2025, from 0900 hrs onwards until the daily quota is exhausted. Offline ticket sales are expected to run from January 7 to January 25, 2025, at designated counters.

