Delhi, January 21: India is all set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, with grand festivities at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This year’s celebrations hold special significance as they mark 75 years of the Indian Constitution, with the theme “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas.” The event promises a dazzling display of cultural diversity, military strength, and public participation. With just a few days remaining, many are left wondering: Who unfurls the national flag on Republic Day? Who will be the Chief Guest, and what time does the iconic Republic Day parade begin?

Adding to the excitement, the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, will attend as the Chief Guest, leading a contingent from his nation. Special guests, including sarpanches, artisans, and achievers from across India, will witness the event, as per the PIB press release. The day begins with the Prime Minister laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, followed by the President unfurling the tricolour and taking the salute. The parade will showcase 31 tableaux and conclude with a thrilling flypast by 47 aircraft. Let’s delve into the details of this grand celebration and explore who will be part of this momentous occasion. Republic Day 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Share HD Images, Wallpapers, Patriotic Quotes and Messages To Celebrate 76th Gantantra Diwas.

Who Unfurls the National Flag on R-Day?

On Republic Day, the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, will unfurl the national flag at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This tradition symbolises the formal adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. Unlike Independence Day, where the flag is hoisted, the Republic Day flag is already tied at the top of the pole and unfurled as a bouquet of flowers is released. The act symbolises the country’s republic status, democratic ideals and the President’s role as the ceremonial head of state.

Who Is the Chief Guest?

The Chief Guest for Republic Day 2025 is President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia. As part of the celebration, Indonesia will also send a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band to participate in the parade. This collaboration underscores the strong bilateral ties between India and Indonesia. Republic Day 2025 Fancy Dress Competition Ideas: From Rani Lakshmi Bai To Mahatma Gandhi, Dress Up Your Child in Patriotic Style for Gantantra Diwas (Watch Videos).

Who Are Special Guests?

Approximately 10,000 special guests from 34 categories have been invited to witness Republic Day 2025. These include sarpanches from top-performing villages, disaster relief workers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, artisans, and Paralympic athletes. The initiative aims to honour their contributions to society, symbolising the spirit of "Jan Bhagidari" (people’s participation). Couples dressed in traditional attire from across India will also attend, showcasing the nation’s cultural diversity.

When Does the Republic Day Parade Start?

The Republic Day Parade begins in the morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The President arrives at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and takes the salute during the march past. The parade will begin at 10 AM and will feature Armed Forces contingents, tableaux from states and ministries, and cultural performances. It concludes with a spectacular flypast by 47 aircraft, leaving the audience in awe.

As India gears up to celebrate its 76th Republic Day, the occasion will be marked with the participation of distinguished guests and a grand parade showcasing the nation’s diversity and progress. With President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag and the presence of Chief Guest Prabowo Subianto, along with special guests from various sectors, this year’s celebrations promise to be a unique blend of tradition and modernity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2025 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).