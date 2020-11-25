New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) State-owned Union Bank of India on Wednesday said it proposes to raise up to Rs 6,800 crore during this fiscal to fund business growth.

The board has approved raising of "equity capital up to Rs 6,800 crore (including premium, if any) during 2020-21 by way of various modes such as Public lssue (i.e. Follow-on Public Offer) and/or Rights Issue and/or Private Placements, including Qualified Institutions Placement and/or Preferential Allotment to the Government of lndia," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Pro Smartphone Teased Online Ahead of India Launch.

The board meeting was held on Wednesday.

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for taking shareholders' approval in this regard will be held on December 30, 2020, it said.

Also Read | Google Pay Clarifies No Money Transfer Fee to Be Charged for Indian Users.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)