Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Tuesday by a youth when she was alone at home here, police said.

Based on the girl's father, a complaint was registered against Nazim and his unidentified accomplice, SHO Shahpur, Deepak Choudhury told reporters.

According to the complainant, Nazim and his accomplice entered his house when his daughter was alone at home. Nazim raped the girl while his friend was standing at the door.

They also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, the complainant told police.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

