Kaushambi (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) Three people, including a seven-year-old girl, died and six were injured when their speeding car collided with a stationary truck here on Tuesday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO), Sirathu, Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said the occupants of the car were returning after attending a wedding when their driver fell asleep and crashed the vehicle into the truck parked on the roadside near the Kasiya village under the Kokhraj police station area.

Also Read | Gender Disparity: Only 1.6% of Companies Listed in Fortune India 500 Led by Women, Study Shows.

The injured passengers were taken to the district hospital, where three of them -- Divyanshi (7), Harendra Sharma (55) and Rajkumar (45) -- were declared brought dead, the CO said.

Of the six injured, four were seriously wounded and admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj, Vishwakarma said.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

He said a case has been registered in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)