Prayagraj (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board is set to announce the results of its High School (class 10) and Intermediate (class 12) examinations in the coming days and for the first time, students will be able to access their digital marksheets on DigiLocker, complete with digital signatures, an official said on Thursday.

"The UP Board is set to declare the High School and Intermediate examination results in the coming days," UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh told PTI.

He added that with the 2025 exam results, digital mark sheets for both classes will be made available on DigiLocker, bearing digitally verified signatures. However, the physical copies of the mark sheets will still be distributed through schools as per previous practice.

"With mark sheets available on DigiLocker, students will no longer have to wait to collect them from schools. They will be able to use the digital versions for admission to higher education institutions," Singh said.

To download the mark sheet, High School students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth on DigiLocker. Intermediate students will have to provide their roll number and their mother's name to access their digital mark sheet.

The UP Board Secretary also said that the physical mark sheets and certificates being issued will be tear-resistant and water-proof, making them more durable and secure.

This year, the UP Board conducted its class 10 and 12 exams across 8,140 centres from February 24 to March 12, 2025. A total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the High School exams, while 25,77,733 students sat for the Intermediate examinations.

