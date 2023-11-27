Noida, Nov 26 (PTI) Unidentified persons allegedly fled with a car containing jewellery and cash when the vehicle owner and his staff were eating at a dhaba along the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

The car was later found abandoned at the 44th milestone on the Yamuna Expressway but the bags containing the valuables were missing, they said.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

The list of contents inside the bag has not yet been provided by the plaintiff, the police said in a statement, noting that prima facie the incident appeared "suspicious".

There is a suspicion of involvement of an acquaintance in the incident and all points are being investigated thoroughly, the police added.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: BSNL Steps in to Provide Landline Phone to Enable Trapped Workers to Talk to Their Families (Watch Videos).

According to the complainant, the incident took place on Saturday night when he was going from Delhi to Jaunpur in his car with drivers Vivek and Munish and they stopped to eat at Shiva Dhaba along the expressway, a police spokesperson said.

The businessman added in the complaint that he had left his bag in the car but when he returned after having dinner, the vehicle was missing, the official said.

On looking for the car, they found it at the 44th milestone point towards Aligarh district but the bags were not there, the police said.

An FIR under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged based on the complaint by the plaintiff and an investigation has been launched.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)