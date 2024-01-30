Lucknow, Jan 30 (PTI) In a reshuffle in the police department, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders for 84 IPS officers, according to an official statement.

IPS officer Sanjeev Gupta has been made Additional Director General of Police and Secretary of the Home Department.

Aligarh Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shalabh Mathur was promoted as Inspector General.

Dharmendra Singh, who was DIG (Recruit Training Centre) in Chunar, Mirzapur, has been made IG.

L R Kumar, who was holding the charge of DIG Law and Order, has been made IG Law and Order, the statement added.

