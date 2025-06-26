Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 26 (PTI) A woman, her son, and daughter-in-law were found dead in a residence here with an infant crying next to their bodies on Thursday morning, the police said.

The incident occurred in the Sagra Sundarpur Bazaar area, under the Leelapur Police Station area.

Also Read | Is June 27 Public Holiday in Odisha for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra? Will Schools and Banks Remain Open or Closed? All You Need To Know.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai stated that the deceased, Ankit Patwa (26), a native of Rae Bareli, was living with his maternal grandmother in Sagra Sundarpur Bazaar.

On Wednesday night, Ankit allegedly turned in for the night with his infant child after dinner with his wife, Riya (22) and his mother, Asha Patwa (52).

Also Read | Nationwide Holiday in India on 7 July 2025 for Muharram? 7th July Public Holiday Not Yet Officially Declared, Check if Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Open or Closed.

"When the door remained unopened well into the morning, concerned family members alerted the police. Upon arrival, the police broke open the door and found the bodies of Ankit, his wife Riya, and his mother Asha lying on the bed, with froth coming out of their mouths. The infant child was found crying beside the bodies," Rai said.

Initial investigation suggests the possibility of poisoning, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examinations, Rai said.

All three bodies were sent for autopsy, and the incident is being treated as "suspicious", he added.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a legal investigation and are probing all possible angles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)