Mumbai, June 26: Is 7 July 2025 going to be a nationwide public holiday in India for Muharram? As the Islamic New Year approaches, many people are wondering whether schools, banks, colleges and stock markets will remain closed on this date. While July 6 is the officially recognised Muharram holiday, the actual date can shift depending on the sighting of the moon. This uncertainty has led to confusion about whether July 7 will also be observed as a holiday across the country.

As of now, the government has not officially declared July 7, 2025, as a public holiday for Muharram. The holiday is traditionally observed based on lunar calendar sightings, which means the date can vary regionally. Until the moon sighting is confirmed, stock exchanges, banks, schools, and colleges are expected to follow the existing holiday schedule. So, will stock markets, banks, schools, and colleges remain open or closed on Monday? Scroll below to know what’s open and what's closed on July 7. Fact Check: Is 7 July 2025 a Public Holiday in India? Will Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Shut on July 7 for Muharram? Know the Truth Here.

Will Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Open or Closed

As of now, the stock markets in India, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), have not officially announced a closure for 7 July 2025. As per the Holiday calendar of the Indian Stock Exchange, there are no scheduled holidays in July except for Saturdays and Sundays. Similarly, banks generally close on the official Muharram holiday, which is currently marked as 6 July. Therefore, banks are likely to remain open on 7 July, pending any official update from the Reserve Bank of India or government authorities. Is 7 July 2025 Public Holiday? 6th or 7th, When and How Is Muharram Date Decided? Know All About Islamic New Year and Ashura.

When it comes to schools and colleges, most institutions generally observe Muharram as a public holiday on the officially declared date, which this year is Sunday, July 6. Unless local authorities or state governments announce a holiday extension to July 7, educational institutions will likely remain open and functioning normally on that day. Students and parents are advised to stay updated through official school notifications or government advisories to confirm any last-minute changes due to the moon sighting and Muharram observance.

