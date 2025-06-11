Kanpur( UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A 6-year-old girl was raped and assaulted by her neighbour in the Ghatampur area here, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Kallu (26), remains at large.

The minor had gone to a nearby grocery store at around 4 pm on Tuesday when Kallu allegedly lured her to a secluded spot on the pretext of offering her a chocolate, the police said.

"The accused raped the minor. When the girl screamed in pain, the assailant allegedly stuffed her mouth with leaves and soil. As she continued to cry and resist, he repeatedly hit her with a brick until she lost consciousness," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary said.

After about 15 minutes, when the girl did not return home, her mother went searching for her and found her unconscious, bleeding from her private parts.

The girl was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre (Ghatampur) and subsequently referred to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital.

A green corridor was created to ensure the girl reached LLR hospital as quickly as possible, the DCP said.

An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ghatampur) Krishnakant Yadav said.

To pressure the absconding Kallu into surrendering, the police detained his family members, including his step-father, an official revealed on condition of anonymity.

