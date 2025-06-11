n the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a 15-year-old boy died by suicide a few hours after a formal complaint had been filed against him for allegedly raping an 8-year-old boy. The incident, which happened near the Fariha police station, has raised questions about mental health and the handling of delicate cases involving children. The accused was a close relative of the survivor, according to the police. After the allegations, a complaint was filed under the appropriate legal sections. However, the boy was discovered dead after hanging himself before any additional legal action could be taken. Legal proceedings are in progress in the cases of sexual assault and suicide, according to ASP (Rural) Firozabad. Firozabad Shocker: Man Drugged and Raped Own Daughter for 3 Years, Threatened To Sexually Assault Younger Sister in Uttar Pradesh; Case Registered (Watch Video).

Firozabad Minor Booked for Rape Dies by Suicide Hours After FIR

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला फिरोजाबाद में 8 साल के बच्चे से कुकर्म हुआ। आरोपी उसका खानदानी चाचा था, जिसकी उम्र सिर्फ 15 साल थी। FIR दर्ज होने के कुछ घंटे बाद ही आरोपी ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। सोचिए, इस उम्र में बच्चे कितना खौफनाक कदम उठा ले रहे हैं... — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 11, 2025

