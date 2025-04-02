Mathura (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A man who allegedly married a woman and promised her brother a government job by posing as a paramilitary officer was arrested in Mathura, police said on Wednesday.

The man also allegedly lured young men with promises of government jobs and extorted large sums of money from them. He was arrested late Tuesday night from Saunkh Road, they said.

Harish Kumar alias Saurabh Srivastava allegedly built contacts among paramilitary personnel while working as an insurance agent in Prayagraj by frequently visiting police and paramilitary camps to sell policies.

After the woman from Mathura filed a complaint, he fled but was later caught, police said.

Police said the man, who is accused of carrying out similar frauds in other locations too, is a father of two daughters. He is a resident of Lauvakon village in Prayagraj, Deputy Inspector General Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

During his arrest, police recovered a car with a police sticker, a fake ID card of an SSB assistant commandant, a CRPF officer's uniform, belt, nameplate, and a UP police cap, two Aadhaar cards, a driving license, and nine debit cards, a dozen Aadhaar cards belonging to other individuals, two laptops containing photos of military personnel and officers, including his own images in uniform, DIG said.

Authorities are verifying whether he has committed similar crimes in other locations, the officer said.

SP City Arvind Kumar said he accused used social media to present himself as a high-ranking officer, frequently posting pictures in different uniforms. Many people, believing him to be a genuine officer, were duped into paying him for promised government jobs.

In addition to the financial fraud, he targeted women for marriage, only to exploit them physically and mentally before disappearing, police said.

During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that he previously worked as an insurance agent in Prayagraj, frequently visiting police and paramilitary camps to sell policies. Over time, he built contacts within security forces and used this to enhance his fake persona as an officer.

He allegedly admitted to deceiving multiple people with false job promises and cheating several women by marrying them fraudulently, police said.

Authorities in Prayagraj are also searching for him in connection with similar fraud cases. Further investigations are underway to identify other victims and accomplices.

