Maharajganj (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a 30-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman in 2023.

Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 1,03,000 on the convict Anand Gupta for raping the 26-year-old woman, Assistant District Government Counsel Sarveshwar Mani Tripathi said on Tuesday.

In case of non payment of the fine, the convict will have to serve an additional imprisonment of six months, he said.

Gupta had barged into the woman's house on December 30, 2023 and raped her.

Based on a police complaint by the family, a case was lodged against Gupta.

