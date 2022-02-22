Noida, Feb 22 (PTI) After a delay of five years, 304 allottees of the Jayprakash Associates-promoted Kalypso Court project may get possession of their homes by June 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) said on Tuesday.

The RERA's officials, while reviewing the progress of the housing project located in Wish Town, Sector 128 of Noida, found the ongoing work satisfactory and directed the promoter to ensure time-bound completion of remaining work.

Also Read | Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras Teased Online, Launch Soon.

The review came in pursuance of a meeting of the Project Advisory and Monitoring Committee (PMC) of UP RERA which was held on February 8, 2022 under chairmanship of authority's Member Balvinder Kumar.

The meeting was attended by D K Singh, Project Management Consultant, representatives of Currie & Brown - Construction Consultant appointed by UP RERA, representatives of the promoter and the association of allottees, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price & Offers Revealed Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

“The construction consultant Currie & Brown presented the current status of the project and told that the Occupancy Certificate (OC) has been applied for tower 7 and 8 after fulfilling all required criteria. Together 148 units in these 2 towers are ready for occupancy,” the UP RERA said.

“The promoter has applied for Fire NOC of tower 11 and 12 and after obtaining other NOCs, will be applying for OC of these towers by the end of March 2022. The promoter may take another 3 months to develop the common amenities, such as the club house and to complete the landscaping,” it said.

In this manner, the RERA said these towers may be ready for possession by the end of June and allottees of 156 units under them may get their allotted units.

The representatives of the promoter informed that about 500 workers are working at the site and the construction work is in full swing, it said.

The committee found that the overall status of the construction was satisfactory and directed the promoter to deploy additional resources and infuse the required funds to complete the project as per the proposed schedule, it added.

"Thus, 304 allottees of the Kalypso Court project who had been waiting for a long time for completion of this project, may get the possession of their house by June 2022 as a result of a special endeavour of UP RERA," according to the statement.

The project had been stalled for about five years and its registration with UP RERA had also lapsed. As a result, the possibility of 304 of its allottees getting possession of their allotted units in four of its towers had been jeopardized, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)