Realme, the Chinese phone maker, has teased the V25 in the home market. The company's CMO Chase Xu teased the launch of the V25 phone online on Tuesday. Not many details have been revealed in the teaser. The device seems to be a successor to the Realme V15 5G, which was introduced last year. Realme 9 Pro+, Realme 9 Pro Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

According to a report from GizmoChina, Realme V25 seems to be the same phone which was listed on China's TENAA website last month. The handset carried the model number RMX3475. The TENAA listing also revealed triple rear cameras, a punch-hole display and a gradient back finish.

Realme V25 is said to feature a 6.58-inch FHD TFT display. It could be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it might get a 64MP primary sensor and two 2MP shooters. The smartphone might pack a 5,000mAh battery and could run on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0.

