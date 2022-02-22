Motorola is all set to introduce a new smartphone on February 24, 2022. Though the company has not revealed the name of the device, reports have claimed it to be the Edge 30 Pro phone. If the reports are to be believed, Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be launched as a rebranded Edge X30, which was launched in China last year. Ahead of its launch, the pricing and offers have been leaked online by tipster Yogesh Brar. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Likely To Debut in India on February 24, 2022.

According to Yogesh Brar, Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch will take place on February 25 at 12 noon, whereas the device will be introduced globally a day before the India launch.

The handset will get a box price of Rs 55,999 for the 8GB model but will be sold in the market at Rs 49,999. The smartphone will be made available via Flipkart with a Rs 5,000 discount, bringing down the effective price to Rs 44,999.

In terms of specifications, Motorola Edge 30 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it is likely to come with a 50MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP camera. Upfront, there could be a 60MP snapper. Motorola Edge 30 Pro might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2022 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).