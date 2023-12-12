Noida, Dec 12 (PTI) A salesman was strangled to death with a handkerchief near Noida allegedly by his three friends, one of whom had purchased a mobile phone worth Rs 30,000 using his credit card but was refusing to pay EMIs, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday and the accused dumped the body in a drain in an isolated area in Greater Noida West. While two of the accused have been arrested, the one who bought the mobile phone is on the run, they said.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Know How To Check.

According to police, Aman had used Shubhanjay's (24) credit card to purchase a mobile phone on EMIs around a month ago.

When an instalment was due, Shubhanjay asked Aman to make the payment. However, Aman refused to make the payment, leading to an argument between him and Shubhanjay, police said.

Also Read | Highest-Paid CEOs in India: Seven Out of 10 Top Paid Chief Executives Come From IT Sector, Take a Look.

"On Sunday night, Aman asked Shubhanjay to meet for drinks and told him that he would return the money also. Aman was accompanied by Vivek (25) and Puneet (21). The four of them consumed liquor. Later, the three accused strangled Shubhanjay to death with a handkerchief and dumped his body in a drain," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheria said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Shubhanjay's brother, an FIR was registered at Bisrakh police station in the matter, he said.

Shubhanjay worked at a clothing shop in Gaur City Mall. Aman, Vivek and Puneet worked at an electronics shop in the same shopping mall.

"Vivek and Puneet have been arrested," Katheria said.

The body was recovered by divers after Vivek and Puneet led police to the drain, he said.

The two were produced before a local court, which sent them to jail. Efforts are being made to arrest Aman, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)