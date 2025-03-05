Auraiya (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on Tuesday by her 18-year-old relative in Uttar Pradesh's Auriya district, police said.

The condition of the girl studying in Class-1, who was referred to the district hospital after initial treatment at a community health centre, is stated to be stable now, a police officer said.

Also Read | What Is Netflix Payment Scam? Know How Scammers Are Using Emails To Dupe Users, Tips To Stay Safe.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Alok Mishra, said, "The incident occurred near a village when the accused spotted the girl in a farmland where he was working. The accused, a relative of the girl, raped her there."

Police have formed three teams to arrest the accused.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Goose Tuesday Lottery Result of March 4 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shankar visited the hospital and spoke with the girl's father to gather more information.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)