Deoria (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) Two people were killed and one was injured here, when their SUV collided with a stranded truck from behind, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dipendra Nath said the incident occurred on Friday night in Tandwa village under the Madanpur Police station area.

The police team rushed to the spot and rescued three men who were travelling in the SUV and took them to a hospital, the ASP said.

"Two of the occupants of the SUV, Sanjay Singh (45) and Krishna Yadav (50), both residents of Deoria, were declared dead by the doctors at the hospital. The third occupant, Seshnath Yadav, sustained injuries and is still admitted there," he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added.

