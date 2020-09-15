Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) Premium tea maker Goodricke on Tuesday said that uprooting and replantation exercise is a continuous process for the company and the average age of bushes is less than 50 years.

Speaking at the company's AGM, Goodricke MD & CEO Atul Asthana said that due to modernisation and replantation, the company had been able to meet the production shortfall as the entire workforce was not available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that more areas have been brought under tea cultivation by introducing modern irrigation methods.

"Replantation and uprooting have been always the focus of Goodricke. The average age of the tea bushes are around 50 years and 45 per cent of the total area is covered by them," Asthana said.

He said that total manufactured crop along with bought leaf of the company stood at 25.66 million kilogram in the previous year.

Asthana said that the season started with higher price realisation than the previous year with Darjeeling tea fetching a premium in both auctions and private sales.

He said that rising inputs costs are creating pressure on the profitability of the company. PTI dc

