Vivo Y50 & Vivo S1 Pro smartphones have received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India. As a reminder, Vivo Y50 was launched this June whereas Vivo S1 Pro was revealed this January in the country. Both the devices of Vivo are listed on Flipkart & Amazon.in. Vivo Y50 smartphone was initially launched at Rs 17,990 & now costs Rs 16,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. On the other hand, Vivo S1 Pro was introduced in India at 19,990 for 8GB & 128GB model. The handset had received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in April this year, but when the GST revision was executed, the phone was offered for Rs 20,990. Then in July, the price of Vivo S1 Pro was slashed again by Rs 1,000. The smartphone can now be purchased at Rs 18,990. Vivo Y50 with a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 17,990; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Vivo Y50 sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, the device is coupled with 8GB of RAM. Coming to the camera, Vivo Y50 gets a quad rear camera system comprising of a 13MP main lens, an 8MP wide-angle snapper, a 2MP portrait lens & a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera for selfies & video calls. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery & does not support fast charging.

Vivo Y50 India Launch (Photo Credits: IANS)

On the other side, Vivo S1 Pro flaunts a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC mated with 8GB of RAM. For photography, Vivo S1 Pro features a quad rear camera module consisting of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary camera & two 2MP shooters for capturing bokeh & macro shots. The handset gets a 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo S1 Pro With 48MP AI Quad Rear Camera Launched In India (Photo Credits: IANS)

