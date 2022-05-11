New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) As the world faces the most severe energy crisis since 1970s, a new study by the World Economic Forum on Wednesday called for urgent action by both private and public sectors to ensure a resilient energy transition to address the challenges to environmental sustainability, energy security and energy justice and affordability.

The pace of energy transition needs to be supercharged, as demonstrated by recent spike in fuels prices, challenges to energy security and the slow progress on climate action, the WEF (World Economic Forum) said.

According to the report, 'Fostering Effective Energy Transition 2022', the urgency for countries to accelerate a holistic energy transition is reinforced by high fuel prices, commodities' shortages, insufficient headway on achieving the climate goals and slow progress on energy justice and access.

Building on 10 years of the Energy Transition Index, an annual country benchmarking report, the new special edition report, launched in collaboration with Accenture, also listed key recommendations for governments, companies, consumers and other stakeholders on how to progress the energy transition.

"Prioritising a resilient energy transition and diversification of the energy mix is crucial in responding to energy market volatility," the WEF said.

To accelerate the transition to cleaner energy supply and demand, the report notes that more countries need to make binding climate commitments, create long-term visions for domestic and regional energy systems, attract private sector investors for decarbonisation projects and help consumers and the workforce adjust, according to the report.

"Countries are at risk of future events compounding the disruption of their energy supply chain at a time when the window to prevent the worst consequences of climate change is closing fast," said Roberto Bocca, Head of Energy, Materials and Infrastructure, World Economic Forum.

"While there are difficult decisions to be taken to align the imperatives of energy security, sustainability and affordability in the short term, now is the time to double down on action," Bocca said.

The report also flagged structural barriers to balancing energy affordability, security and availability with sustainability, saying it was due to compounded shocks to the energy system from a post-pandemic surge in energy demand, fuel supply bottlenecks, inflationary pressures and reconfigured energy supply chains as a result of the war in Ukraine.

To navigate this challenging situation, countries must pursue diversification on two fronts -– not only in the domestic energy mix in the long term but also in considering their fuels and energy suppliers in the shorter term, the WEF said.

Most countries rely on just a handful of trade partners to meet their energy requirements and have a deficient diversification of energy sources, providing limited flexibility to deal with disruptions.

The report noted that of 34 countries with advanced economies, 11 rely on only three trade partners for over 70 per cent of their fuel imports.

