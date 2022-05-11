Ahmedabad, May 11: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the Class 12 Science result 2022, and Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) Result 2022 on Thursday, May 12. Candidates can check their scorecard once it is released on the official website at gseb.org.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 12 exams were from March 28 to April 12. Nearly 5 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 or HSC exams this year. Meanwhile, GUJCET 2022 took place on April 18. NEET UG 2022 Registration Date Extended Till May 15; Here Are Few Rank Booster Tips for NEET UG 2022 Exams.

How to check Gujarat Board HSC, GUJCET Result 2022:

Visit the official website of the Gujarat board at gseb.org

Click on the respective results 2022 link

Enter the login credentials

Results will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 was released today, and the GUJCET Result 2022 will be declared based on Final Answer Key. About the GSEB 12th Commerce, Arts and Vocational stream result 2022, the board is yet to confirm a date. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of GSEB for more details and regular updates.

