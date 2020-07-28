New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The US has raised questions in a committee of the World Trade Organisation on certain fishery schemes of India, the international body said in a communication on Tuesday.

The questions were posed by the US in WTO's Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (SCM), it said.

On Puducherry's 50 per cent subsidy for the purchase of FRP catamaran, the US has asked, "can India explain whether the programme might increase India's overall fishing capacity?"

Similarly, it has posed questions on Marine Products Export Development Authority's (MPEDA) culture fisheries schemes like financial assistance for new farm development and medium-scale hatcheries.

For these programmes, "please explain if the fisheries must export their production in order to receive financial assistance from the Government of India? if so, please explain how these programmes are consistent with India's SCM obligations," the US has asked.

