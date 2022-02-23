New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its board will meet on March 2 to consider and approve third interim dividend for the current financial year.

"The board of directors of the company on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, will consider and approve third interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2021-22," Vedanta said in a filing to the BSE.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as March 10, the filing said.

Vedanta Ltd had reported a 26.2 jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,164 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,299 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd had said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income during October-December 2021 increased to Rs 34,674 crore, compared with Rs 23,621 crore in the year-ago period, the filing had said. HRS hrs

