Motorola Edge 30 Pro will debut tomorrow in India. The device has been teased on Flipkart, which reveals its processor and launch time. Though the dedicated microsite on Flipkart does not reveal the name Motorola Edge 30 Pro, it carries a tagline, "Find Your Edge with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1". This hints that the device to debut tomorrow is Edge 30 Pro. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Likely To Debut in India on February 24, 2022.

The handset is said to be a rebranded version of Moto Edge X30, which was launched in China last year. According to the Flipkart teaser, Motorola Edge 30 Pro will debut tomorrow at 8 pm IST.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Teaser (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

It is expected to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It could be available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro (Photo Credits: GizmoChina)

For clicking photos, the Edge 30 Pro might feature a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there could be a 60MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Edge 30 Pro is likely to be priced at Rs 49,999. Sale offers could bring the effective price down to Rs 44,999.

