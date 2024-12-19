New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) IT company Veefin has raised Rs 136 crore (about USD 11.5 million) in the latest funding round for product development and acquisitions, it said on Thursday.

Veefin is planning to raise another Rs 155 crore in the next round by January to accelerate the growth of the company's product portfolio, solidify its position as the global leader in working capital technology, and enhance integration across its recent acquisitions.

"The Veefin Group of Companies has successfully completed an INR 136 Cr (around USD 11.5 million) funding round. The fund, raised from capital market investors, will be primarily focused on fostering growth, scaling its products, and expanding its footprint," the company said in a statement.

Veefin Group claims to have over 500 clients consisting financial institutions, corporates, and governments, including marquee names like the DBS Bank, IBM, Jio Finance, Exonn Mobil, YES Bank, etc.

"The Group also announced that it is set to raise a further Rs 155 crore (USD 13 million) in its next funding round in FY25. It will also drive faster business expansion across its recently acquired companies -- Regime Tax Solutions (Tax Genie), Epikinidifi (ezee.ai), Nityo Infotech (India arm) and Singapore-based Walnut.AI," the statement said.

