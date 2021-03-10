New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Vodafone Idea on Wednesday announced the bundling of Disney+Hotstar VIP access for 1 year for customers paying Rs 401 and above.

The facility will be available for customers recharging their account with plans priced at Rs 401, Rs 601, Rs 801 and Rs 501, while postpaid users paying a monthly rental of Rs 499 and above will be able to avail it.

"VI collaborates with Disney+ Hotstar, one of India's leading video streaming platforms to bring high-quality entertainment and a year full of Cricket to VI customers.

"This coming-together aims to bring the best of video content to Indians across the two most popular genres of entertainment and cricket," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

VI is already offering access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, etc to select a set of customers.

"With the packed calendar of exciting cricket action this year - combined with the high-quality, impactful stories Disney+ Hotstar offers - we are delighted to entertain Vi's large customer base of Indians throughout the year," Disney+Hotstar EVP Prabh Simran Singh said in the statement.

