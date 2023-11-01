New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Vibrant Energy on Wednesday announced it will set up a 198-megawatt (MW) wind farm project for e-commerce major Amazon in Maharashtra.

A power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed with Amazon in this regard, Vibrant said a statement.

It is the third PPA with Amazon, the company said.

The installation of the project at Osmanabad in Maharashtra will generate 6,97,261 MWh energy annually and is expected to offset 4,94,137 metric tonnes of Co2 emissions per year.

The project is on track to be commissioned by early 2025, Vibrant said.

Srinivasan Viswanathan, CEO, Vibrant Energy, said, "Transitioning to renewable energy is one of the most impactful ways to lower carbon emissions, and Vibrant is at the forefront of supporting corporates in India on their journey towards net-zero carbon electricity. We are proud to have further strengthened our partnership with Amazon with an additional 198 MW wind project in Maharashtra."

