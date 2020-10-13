New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Smartphone maker Vivo India on Tuesday said it has partnered IDFC First and Bajaj Finance to waive dealer charges paid by retailers for selling devices under installment schemes.

Vivo India Director for Brand Strategy Nipun Marya said the company has completed six years in India and acquired around 7 crore customers in the country.

"As we celebrate six glorious years in this great nation, we are proud to be part of the world's biggest democracy and bow our heads for the love we have received in this market," Marya said at the launch event of Vivo V20 smartphone.

The company unveiled two models of Vivo V20 with 44 megapixel (mp) selfie camera and 64 mp rear camera, priced at Rs 24,990 and Rs 27,990, respectively.

The phone will be manufactured at the company's Greater Noida factory.

"We have tried to be a trusted partner of our retailers since beginning of our journey in India. In this direction today one big announcement to make...By partnering with IDFC first and Bajaj Finance, waving off the dealer charges which are payable by our dealers to banks and NBFCs for EMI schemes," he said.

Pre-booking for Vivo V20 has started on company's portal as well as on e-commerce website Flipkart.

The device will go on sale in India from October 20, Marya said.

