New Delhi, January 8: As of January 2026, millions of Indian farmers are eagerly waiting for the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. After the 21st installment was released in November 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the next installment is expected to be credited in February 2026, based on the scheme’s regular four-month cycle. Although the government has not yet announced an official date, administrative trends suggest the payment could be released around February or early March 2026, possibly close to the Union Budget period or ahead of the Holi festival to support rural liquidity.

PM-KISAN 22nd Installment Expected Date 2026

Under PM-KISAN, eligible farmers receive INR 6,000 per year, paid in three installments of INR 2,000 each. Since the previous installment was disbursed on November 19, 2025, the 22nd installment is projected for February 2026.

Mandatory Requirements to Receive PM-KISAN Installment

To ensure successful credit through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), farmers must complete the following mandatory steps. Non-compliance may lead to payment being withheld:

eKYC Process

Complete eKYC on the PM-KISAN portal using OTP linked to Aadhaar

OR complete biometric eKYC at the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC)

Ensure Aadhaar details match PM-KISAN registration data

Other Essential Compliance

Land Seeding: Land records must be verified and linked with the PM-KISAN profile

Aadhaar–Bank Linking: Bank account must be Aadhaar-linked and DBT-enabled

PM-KISAN Arrears: Who May Get INR 4,000?

While the standard installment amount is INR 2,000, some farmers may receive INR 4,000 in the 22nd installment cycle. This applies to beneficiaries who missed the 21st installment due to incomplete eKYC, land record issues, or technical errors. Once these issues are resolved, pending arrears are released along with the current installment.

How to Check PM-KISAN Status Online

Farmers can easily check their eligibility and payment status by following these steps:

Visit the official website pmkisan.gov.in

Click on “Know Your Status”

Enter Aadhaar number or registration number

View beneficiary status, eKYC completion, and payment details

Farmers are advised to complete all mandatory steps well in advance to avoid delays in receiving funds.

