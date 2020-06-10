Latest News | Voltas Launches Ultraviolet Light Based Surface Disinfectant Solutions

New Delhi, June 10 (PTI) Tata group firm Voltas has launched ultraviolet light (UVC) based surface disinfectant solutions in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

This is in addition to the engineered UVC based air and duct disinfectant solutions that the company has been offering its consumers for the past several years, Voltas said in a statement.

Commenting on the development Voltas Managing Director and CEO Pradeep Bakshi said, "We have always been committed to contributing to the health, comfort and well-being of the society and it is the need of the hour to develop solutions that curbs the pandemic that brought the entire world to a standstill.”

ITC has launched multi-purpose germ protection wipes under Savlon brand to address the critical need for hygiene.

Savlon germ protection wipes seek to augment the category of wet wipes to offer a solution to help provide 99.99 per cent germ protection, ITC said in a statement.

The wipes are available in peel and reseal packs of 10 wipes and 72 wipes.

In the last eight weeks, ITC's personal care portfolio has introduced a series of health and hygiene products, including Nimwash vegetable and fruit wash, Savlon Hexa advanced hand sanitisers.

