Royal Enfield Resumes Over 90 Percent Of Its Retail Network Across India

Royal Enfield 650 Twins (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Royal Enfield on Wednesday officially announced that it has resumed reopened and resumed operations at over 90 percent of its retail network throughout the country. The two-wheeler manufacturer gradually restarted its commercial and manufacturing operations in a phased manner since May 6, 2020. Moreover, the company's facilities, offices and stores remained closed from March 22 across India to comply with the guidelines issued by the government. Royal Enfield Hunter Motorcycle First Spy Images Surface Online.

The two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that over 850 stores and 425 studio stores throughout the country are now operational for sales and service. As the majority of these stores are completely operational, the stores in specific cities are functioning partially only. Some stores have also employed alternate days working as advised by local authority guidelines.

Royal Enfield Himalayan (Photo Credits: Royal Enfield Website)

Moreover, the company has also rolled out several initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction and ensure maximum safety and convenience to customers. These initiatives offer contactless purchase and service experience. The company also aims to provide seamless and hassle-free purchase and ownership through digital and online conveniences and ‘At-your-doorstep’ services.

Interested customers can purchase their preferred Royal Enfield motorcycle online in just three simple steps without the need of walking into a store. The three steps are an online discovery of the motorcycle on the Royal Enfield website, Home Test Ride and an Online Booking facility.

As far as service is concerned, the company has deployed Service on Wheels - mobile service-ready motorcycles. The initiative is a purpose-built, and equipped to carry tools, equipment and genuine spare parts to undertake almost 90% of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer, and will even be deployed as RoadSide Assistance vehicles. The Royal Enfield Service on Wheels motorcycles will be available across all dealerships by July.