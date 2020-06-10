iQOO 3 Volcano Orange Colour Variant Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications

iQOO 3 Volcano Orange Colour Variant (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Vivo's sub-brand iQoo is all set to launch a new colour variant of its iQOO 3 gaming-oriented flagship smartphone. Called as Volcano Orange, the smartphone will be sold online exclusively via Flipkart. Currently, the smartphone is offered in two colour options, which are Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colors. The new Volcano Orange colour variant will be offered in two storage configurations - 128 GB & 256 GB variants. The smartphone will e priced from Rs 34,990 and it will be available for sale starting June 11. New iQoo Neo 3 Smartphone With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

As far as the specs are concerned, the iQOO 3 Volcano Orange sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset that is mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB non-expandable storage.

Mark your calendars and set reminders, India's fastest phone is getting a LIT new color tomorrow!🔥 Volcano Orange #iQOO3 sale goes live tomorrow only on @Flipkart. #ThisOrangeIsLIT #LimitedEdition pic.twitter.com/Shp0UuZeWL — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 10, 2020

For photography, the handset is equipped with a quad rear camera setup at the rear. The module comprises of a 48MP primary sensor with a wide f/1.8 aperture that is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 13MP telephoto camera. The fourth lens is a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. At the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP snapper with f/2.5 aperture for selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a 4,440mAh battery.