New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Monday posted nearly 93 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 773 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 401.13 crore in the same quarter a year ago, a statement said.

Also Read | Who Was Hashim Musa, Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Killed in Dachigam Encounter by Indian Army?.

Total revenues rose to Rs 4,597.18 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,496.41 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company said it achieved the highest quarterly module production of 2.3 GW in the first quarter of FY26, driven by strong operational focus, and cell production continues to ramp up.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Board of Directors also approved an additional capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 2,754 crore for the expansion of cell capacity by 4 GW in Gujarat and Ingot-wafer by 4 GW in Maharashtra.

The capex will be spread over FY 2026-27 and will be financed through a combination of internal accruals and borrowed capital.

The board has also approved the proposal for the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Voltshift Energy Transition Private Limited (a step-down subsidiary) from Waaree Forever Energies Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary).

Dr. Amit Paithankar, Whole Time Director & CEO, Waaree Energies, said, "On the demand side, we have a robust order book of Rs 49,000 crore and a global pipeline of 100+ GW, reflecting positive market sentiments across key geographies. This quarter, Waaree achieved its highest-ever production of modules at 2.3 GW, underscoring the success of our efforts to improve production efficiency.

"Our factory build-out projects in India and the US remain on track. A strong and sharp focus on costs and profitability is reflected in our financials. We maintain our FY26 EBITDA guidance of Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,000 crore."

Headquartered in Mumbai, Waaree Energies operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)