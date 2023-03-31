New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies has bagged a one MW green hydrogen project in Maharashtra on a build-own-operate basis from Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Ltd.

"The company has received Letter of Intent (LOI) dated March 31, 2023, for executing a 1 MW Green Hydrogen project in Maharashtra on a Built-Own-Operate basis," a BSE filing stated.

Also Read | Novel Drug AF-130 Offers Heart Failure, Sleep Apnea Alleviating Promise.

The project will be executed within 12 months.

It is awarded by Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Ltd, it showed.

Also Read | What is Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023? Know All About New Substitute Player Feature in Indian Premier League Season 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)