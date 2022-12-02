The craze of IPL for the 2023 season has already taken over as we build up towards the next edition of the big money league. After the trading window, retention announcement and unveiling of the list of the players registered for the IPL mini auction in 2023, now BCCI announces the introduction of the "Impact Player" rule to be applied for the next season of the Indian Premier league. Know details about the Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023 Here. IPL 2023 Auction: 991 Players Register for Indian Premier League Mini-Auction to be Held on December 23 in Kochi

The introduction of the Impact player substitution rule was already getting discussed amongst the IPL governing council and as a trial platform of how it influences the game, the rule was used in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. After a successful trial, now the rule is all set to be used the next edition of the IPL without much change.

What is the Impact Sub Rule?

The Impact Player is an additional player out of the starting XI who can replace any player in the starting XI ahead of the 14th over of an innings. The management has to inform the umpires before the end of the current over. An Impact Player can be subbed in by the batting team at the fall of a wicket or during the innings break. After the introduction of an Impact Player in a match, the player can bat and may bowl his full quota of four overs in an innings. In case a player retires hurt, Impact Player can be introduced only at the end of the over in progress and is eligible to bat. Although, irrespective of the timing of the sub being introduced, only 11 players can bat during one innings. IPL 2023 Auction: Cameron Green Confirms He is Available for Indian Premier League Mini-Auction

How will the Impact Sub Rule Get Applied?

Each franchise has to name four players in the substitute list in the team sheets submitted by the captain at the time of toss, and only one of them can be used as an Impact Player during the match. Only one player can be used as an Impact player substitute during a match, and it is not mandatory for the management to use it.

A substituted player can take no further part in the game, not even as a substitute fielder. If an injured player is replaced by the Impact Player, then the injured player can no longer take part in the match. If an Impact player is injured, he can be subbed with a normal substitute fielder, but that player can neither bowl nor bat during the game. If a game is interrupted and shortened to less than 10 overs a side, Impact sub rule will not be applicable in that case.

