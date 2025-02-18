Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said that to achieve the goal of making India water-sufficient by 2047, it is important to have a well-organised roadmap, including water conservation techniques.

Sharma was addressing the second All India Conference of State Water Ministers in Udaipur.

He said that we should move towards water self-sufficiency by adopting water conservation measures so that a safe and prosperous future can be provided to the coming generations.

He said that to achieve the goal of water self-sufficiency, we need a well-organised roadmap that, includes major aspects like agriculture, urban water management and technological innovation.

The chief minister thanked the Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil for the programme and said that this conference is a living example of the concept of cooperative federalism.

He said that in our constitutional system, water is a subject of the states, but due to the tireless efforts of the prime minister, water has become a subject of coordination and cooperation among the states.

According to the official statement, Sharma said that the role of water self-reliance is very important in realizing the dream of developing India in 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

The prime minister has made a herculean effort in the form of the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide tap water to every household in the country. Today, crores of people in Rajasthan are also getting its benefits.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Patil said that we are working on the 'vision' of Prime Minister Modi to make the country a water-secure nation by 2047. He said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, pure drinking water is now available in 15 crore households in the country.

Patil said that Rajasthan will get more water under the Ramjal Setu Project (modified PKC link project). Under the project, the supply of large quantities of water to Rajasthan will be ensured in the coming time.

He said that under the Yamuna Water Agreement, with the quick decision of the states of Rajasthan and Haryana, it will be possible for the surplus water of Yamuna to come to Rajasthan.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi said that there is sufficient rainfall in Odisha but there is inequality in the distribution of rainfall. Therefore, to achieve the goal of a water-secure state, we have given priority to flood control and water conservation in various projects.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that 70 per cent of the area of Tripura is forest area and most of the population is dependent on agriculture for livelihood. Our government is emphasising increasing irrigation projects so that the productivity of agriculture increases and the income of farmers increases.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivkumar, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Saw, Union Secretary, Water Resources Debashree Mukherjee also expressed their views in the programme.

