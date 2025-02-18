Mumbai, February 18: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Tuesday, February 18, 2025, is being declared by the Bodoland Lottery Department, which is overseen by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). This authorized lottery, widely popular in the region, announces its winning numbers in three phases each day: at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, available on the official site, bodolotteries.com. Participants can click here to view the Bodoland Lottery Result and check the winners list for Tuesday's draw.

The Bodoland Lottery hosts several prominent draws, such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, and Vishnu.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The official website, bodolotteries.com, publishes the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM every day. Participants can effortlessly download the results from the official site, allowing for easy access to the winning ticket numbers. Being a government-regulated platform, it guarantees both transparency and accuracy, unlike many unofficial sources. To view the Bodoland Lottery Result, direct link is here.

Betting and gambling are illegal in India, but lotteries are permitted in at least 13 states, with some being run by state governments. Winning the lottery is purely a matter of luck, and there is no guaranteed way to win. LatestLY advises readers not to rely on lottery winnings as a source of financial security.

