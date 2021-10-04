New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Home textiles major Welspun India on Monday said it has partnered with DuPont Biomaterials to launch a home textile range, including bath towels and bedsheets, made with bio-based materials.

The collaboration brings together cotton and DuPont's Sorona brand of fibres -- made from 37 per cent renewable plant-based ingredients that offer a high-performing, responsibly sourced material option -- to create home textile fabrics, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 7 Prices Reportedly Revealed on Flipkart.

Fibres made with Sorona polymer are currently used in various apparel applications, including athleisure and athletic wear, insulation, swimwear, outerwear, suiting, faux fur and more, it added.

Welspun India CEO and Joint MD Dipali Goenka said, "Our collaboration with the DuPont Biomaterials team is a significant step towards our commitment to bringing value-added products to address tomorrow's challenges through a sustainable approach without compromising on performance and value".

Also Read | Sensex Rallies 534 Points; Nifty Ends Near 17,700.

While Sorona fibres have been used in the fashion apparel segment for some time, she said, "By staying close to our customers, we realised that there is potential to utilise the functional benefits of Sorona fibres in the home textile segment. As a first step, our innovation team developed towels and bedsheets, incorporating an array of key functionalities and we hope to develop new products and other functionalities in the future".

On the company's tie-up with Welspun India, DuPont Biomaterials Global Business Director Michael Saltzberg said, "By combining the innovation and performance attributes offered by our Sorona fibre with their experience in this market, we are delivering on our commitment to create more sustainable products".

Welspun India said its new global collection "expands the future of sustainable textiles in the important area of home care, where innovation is of the utmost importance".

Partially plant-based Sorona polymer delivers the performance needed and yet is sustainable in nature, it said, adding the polymer offers "technical and performance benefits, including incredible softness, stretch and recovery, and inherent stain resistance without the need for topical treatments".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)