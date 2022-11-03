New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) IT company Wipro Limited has roped in former senior executive of Capgemini Amit Choudhary as its chief operating officer and member of the executive board, the company said on Thursday.

Based in New York, Choudhary will be responsible for improving organisational operational efficiency, helping drive sustainable growth at Wipro, the company added.

Also Read | OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 2,168 Group B and C Posts, Apply Online at ossc.gov.in.

"With his experience and unique understanding, Wipro will continue to build a business that delivers to the needs of our stakeholders. Amit will be responsible for expanding our transformation and driving operational excellence, doubling down on what is most important to our company, and where we can deliver the greatest impact for our clients," Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said in a statement.

An IIM Calcutta and IIT Kanpur alumnus, Choudhary will manage global business operations, delivery excellence, CIO, CISO, and the enterprise risk management functions.

Also Read | India Offers Policy Stability, Transparency, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Before joining Wipro, he was was the chief operating officer for the Financial Services Business Unit at Capgemini as well as a member of their executive committee.

Choudhary has held various leadership positions at Boston Consulting Group and Cadence Design Systems, and consulted with boards and CXOs across industries, including financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and industrial goods.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)