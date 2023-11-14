New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Drug firm Wockhardt on Tuesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 73 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The Mumbai-based firm reported a net loss of Rs 207 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Total revenue increased to Rs 762 crore in the second quarter as against Rs 686 crore in the year-ago period, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

