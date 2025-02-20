Gurugram, Feb 20 (PTI) WoCO (World of Cool Offices), a boutique workspace development company, on Thursday said it has launched a luxurious commercial space with an aim to set a new benchmark in workspace leasing.

The launch marks WoCO's venture into the real estate sector, where it aspires to become the ultimate destination for businesses seeking a premium and prestigious office environment, said a spokesperson of the company.

Guided by its core philosophy of Smart, Suave, and Sustainable design, WoCO creates workspaces that blend cutting-edge technology, refined aesthetics and environmental consciousness, it said.

The latest development, WoCO One, is a testament to this vision -- an iconic Grade A commercial building that seamlessly integrates world-class amenities with sustainable solutions.

Situated at the prime NH-8 intersection in Gurugram, WoCO One enjoys excellent connectivity to renowned hotels, transit hubs, and commercial centres, making it a highly strategic location for businesses, the company said.

"The opening up of a new facility marks a new beginning for WoCO. Working towards elevating the offering of luxury workspaces, we are committed to bring about the confluence of elegance, innovation and sustainability in one place," said Angad Singh Pasricha, Founder of WoCO.

